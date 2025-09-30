GST Cuts To Festive Demand: Nifty Auto Set For Best September In Six Years — Can Automakers Sustain Momentum?

The NSE Nifty Auto index rose 5.9% this month, its strongest September gain since 2019, when it had advanced 6.9%. The benchmark Nifty 50 index posted a smaller rise in comparison.

The auto index is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, higher than the Nifty 50’s 21.86. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. was the top performer in September with a 15% rally, followed by Eicher Motors Ltd., Ashok Leyland Ltd. and Bharat Forge Ltd., which gained 14.4%, 12.7% and 8.1%, respectively. Exide Industries, Bosch and Sona BLW were the only stocks with losses in the 10-member index, falling 2%, 4.6% and 8.6%, respectively.