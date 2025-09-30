Stock Market Live: Nifty Near 24,700, Sensex Up Over 170 Points; Man Industries Plunges 15%

"The primary issue involves the non-consolidation of its arm, Merino Shelters. The core problem is related to minor compliance lapses. These lapses occurred during the fiscal years 2015 to 2021," according to Man Industries.

"These issues are historical in nature. They do not involve any misrepresentation by the company. These matters also do not reflect the company’s current operations or governance standards," the company said in an exchange filing. It added that SEBI has finally disposed of these long-pending legacy matters.