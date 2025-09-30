Stock Market Live: Nifty Near 24,700, Sensex Up Over 170 Points; Man Industries Plunges 15%
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex opened higher on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 was trading 0.23% up at 24,691.95 and the Sensex was up 170 points at 80,541.
- Oldest First
Stock Market News: Man Industries Clarifies
"The primary issue involves the non-consolidation of its arm, Merino Shelters. The core problem is related to minor compliance lapses. These lapses occurred during the fiscal years 2015 to 2021," according to Man Industries.
"These issues are historical in nature. They do not involve any misrepresentation by the company. These matters also do not reflect the company’s current operations or governance standards," the company said in an exchange filing. It added that SEBI has finally disposed of these long-pending legacy matters.
ALSO READ
Man Industries Shares Tank 16% After SEBI Bars Company, Top Officials From Securities Market For Two Years
Stock Market Live: Blue Dart Shares Surge
The shares of Blue Dart surged over 9% during early trade on Tuesday to Rs 5,987 after the company announced that it will increase the average shipment price in range of 9-12% from Jan. 1.
The scrip was trading with over 6.67% gains at Rs 5,950 and this compared to a 0.13% adavnce in the Nifty 50 as of 9:33 a.m.
Stock Market Live: Nifty 50 Check
In the Nifty 50 pack, the gains were led by Hero Moto gaining over 2% closely followed by Asian Paints, Power Grid and Hindalco. The shares of Titan was also trading in the green.
The names dragging the index were ITC, Zomato and RIL as of 9:25 a.m.
Stock Market Live: Man Industries Stock Plunges Over 15%
The shares of Man Industries plunged over 15% in trade so far to Rs 343.1 as of 9:20 a.m after the markets regulator SEBI on Monday barred the company and its three senior executives from accessing the securities markets for two years.
Additionally, SEBI has also imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh on each of them for alleged financial misstatement.
ALSO READ
SEBI Bars Man Industries, Top Officials From Securities Market For Two Years Over Financial Misstatement
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Open Higher
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex opened higher on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 was trading 0.23% up at 24,691.95 and the Sensex was up 170 points at 80,541.