Nifty At 20-DMA Support: Should You Buy The Dip?

From an indicator perspective, the 14-period daily RSI has slipped below the 55 mark, while the MACD and Signal lines are running parallel. Despite a sharp 600-point rally from the September 30 low, the RSI failed to cross 60, and the MACD line, though hovering above the zero line, did not trigger a positive crossover. Together, these signals suggest that the recent rally was merely a relief rally, rather than the beginning of a sustained uptrend. On the hourly chart as well, the index formed lower lows despite attempts to recover intraday, reinforcing near-term weakness. On the hourly chart as well, the index formed lower lows despite attempts to recover intraday, exhaustion after the recent uptrend.

Looking ahead, the focus now shifts to the Q2FY26 earnings season, with IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) set to kick it off on Oct. 9, 2025. Although expectations remain subdued, any positive surprise, similar to the post-RBI MPC outcome reaction could lift market sentiment. Technically, any up-move is likely to face resistance in the 25,190–25,220 zone. A decisive close above 25,220 would negate the bearish implications of the Shooting Star pattern. In such a case, it could open the doors for a rally towards the 25,500–25,550 zone in the short to near term. Conversely, sustained trade below the 20-DMA at 25,033 could invite further correction towards 24,842, where the 50-DMA is placed.

In summary, after a strong 600-point rebound from the September 30 lows, the bulls appear fatigued. Hence, traders should avoid aggressive long positions for now and closely monitor Q2FY26 earnings announcements, which are expected to set the tone for the market in the near term.