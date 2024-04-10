NDTV ProfitMarketsNifty On A High But Behind These Two Peers In 2024
ADVERTISEMENT

Nifty On A High But Behind These Two Peers In 2024

Japan’s Nikkei 225 leads the performance among global peers rising over 18% since January even as stock markets around the world are presenting a mixed picture year-to-date.

10 Apr 2024, 10:40 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A man checking the stock chart on his smart phone and laptop. (Photo: Austin Distel/Source: Unsplash</p></div>
A man checking the stock chart on his smart phone and laptop. (Photo: Austin Distel/Source: Unsplash

Indian benchmarks have been scaling new peaks every other day. But a look at global peers shows that since Jan. 1, 2024, two global indices—the Japanese Nikkei and the S&P 500—are giving better returns.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 leads the pack of major global indices even as stock markets around the world are presenting a mixed picture year-to-date.

Regional indices reflect a variety of investor sentiments and economic factors. Leading the pack is Japan's Nikkei index, which is currently up by a robust 18.4%. This strong performance highlights several factors, including a weaker yen and optimism surrounding a potential economic recovery.

The U.S. market has also seen significant gains, with the S&P 500 climbing 9.2% year-to-date. Continued corporate earnings growth and a relatively stable interest rate environment appear to be driving this positive trend.

Closer to home, India's Nifty 50 has managed a respectable 4.2% YTD. The Indian market seems to be balancing optimism about domestic growth with concerns about global inflation. However, this growth might be seen as tepid when compared to previous election year run-ups.

However, not all regions are sharing the same positive sentiment. Hong Kong's Hang Seng is currently down 0.15% YTD, potentially reflecting ongoing concerns about China's regulatory crackdown on the tech sector and the ongoing property market slowdown.

European markets are demonstrating a more moderate performance. The FTSE 100 in the UK is up 2.6% YTD, while China's CSI 300 is showing a similar gain of 2.6%.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT