China Cements Grip On Tech As Beijing Tightens Economy Control

“To develop China’s own high-tech/semiconductor industries, China needs to pour in all the resources it has, plus more,” said Hao Hong, chief economist at Grow Investment Group. “But there is no guarantee that the state could pick the winners. There is currently excess capacity in EVs, new energy industries, among many other industries. These are the results of state-led investment. Also, the state fund investment in semis since 2017 has been largely fruitless.”