NHPC Share Price Falls Nearly 5% As Profit Declines More Than Estimates

NHPC Ltd.'s share price declined nearly 5% in Friday's session after the company reported more decline in its net profit for the quarter ended in September than analysts' expectations. The state–run power company's consolidated net profit slumped 37% year-on-year to Rs 1,069.3 crore, against the Rs 1,178 crore that analysts projected in Bloomberg survey.

In the previous quarter ended in June, the net profit was at Rs 1,693.3 crore.

NHPC's profit margin declined 140 basis points to 58.9% in July–September from 60.3%. Bloomberg survey had projected 59.8% margin for the quarter.

NHPC's topline rose 4.1% on the year to Rs 3,051.19 crore in the second quarter from Rs 2,931.3 crore. The revenue numbers largely met the estimates of Rs 3,023 crore from the Bloomberg survey.

NHPC also reported operating profit in line with Street estimates. It rose 2% to Rs 1,798.8 crore compared to Rs 1,808 crore estimates.