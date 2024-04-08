New Wipro CEO Will Take Time To Get Things Going, Say Brokerages

Wipro Ltd.'s top-level rejig is unlikely to boost their financials as changes will likely be gradual, according to brokerages, which still have maintained a bearish outlook on the revenue front.

The resignation of Chief Executive Officer Thierry Delaporte a year ahead of the completion of his term, along with several other senior-level exits, reflect the continued execution issues at the firm, Jefferies India Pvt. said in an April 7 note. "Any improvements in performance under the new CEO is likely to be gradual in our view."

Nomura Research said the recovery in revenue growth for Wipro is going to be slow and unlikely to change significantly due to the CEO change in the near term.

Following the resignation of Delaporte, the IT major appointed Srinivas Pallia as its new CEO and managing director.

Investors will await clarity on any strategic or organisational change. Capital allocation and turnaround need to be monitored in a challenging macro environment, Citi Research said on April 7.

Jefferies maintains an 'underperform' rating with a target of Rs 470 apiece, while Nomura and Citi have retained their 'sell' call with a target price of Rs 485 per share and Rs 440 apiece respectively.

Strong execution will address growth underperformance issues for the IT firm, according to Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. "Srini (Srinivas Pallia) is likely to garner the required support from the rest of the leadership team, founders, and the board to ensure swift corrective actions."