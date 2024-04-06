Change Of Guard At Wipro: Thierry Delaporte Resigns As MD & CEO

Wipro Ltd. has appointed Srinivas Pallia as its new chief executive officer and managing director, following the resignation of Thierry Delaporte, as stated in an official announcement to the exchanges.

Delaporte is set to depart from the company effective from the end of business hours on May 31, 2024.

"During my tenure as CEO and MD, we have witnessed a significant transformation within the company that has not only driven financial growth but has also positively impacted our associates, clients, and shareholders", Delaporte said in his resignation letter.