Change Of Guard At Wipro: Thierry Delaporte Resigns As MD & CEO
Delaporte is set to depart from the company effective from the end of business hours on May 31, 2024.
Wipro Ltd. has appointed Srinivas Pallia as its new chief executive officer and managing director, following the resignation of Thierry Delaporte, as stated in an official announcement to the exchanges.
"During my tenure as CEO and MD, we have witnessed a significant transformation within the company that has not only driven financial growth but has also positively impacted our associates, clients, and shareholders", Delaporte said in his resignation letter.
About New CEO
With a tenure at Wipro since 1992, Pallia has occupied various leadership positions, notably serving as President of Wipro’s Consumer Business Unit and Global Head of Business Application Services.
His most recent role involved serving as the CEO for Americas 1, the exchange filing added.
The new CEO holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering, and a master’s in management studies from Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. He graduated from Harvard Business School’s Leading Global Businesses executive program, and the Advanced Leadership Program at McGill Executive Institute.
Delaporte's Wipro Tenure
Delaporte took the helm of the Bengaluru-based IT services firm in July 2020, when a raging pandemic stalled all but essential activity in one of the world’s strictest covid lockdowns. Globally, companies scurried to move operations to the cloud to enable remote work for employees. Business, naturally, boomed for India’s IT services firms, as they drove digital transformation at scale for clients big and small.