New Surrender-Value Regulations Largely Neutral To Life Insurers: Bajaj Allianz CEO

The insurance regulator has taken a "very balanced approach" while announcing the new surrender-value regulations, according to Tarun Chugh, chief executive officer of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has notified the final regulations surrounding the surrender value of life insurance policies, and they are a watered-down version of the December draft. The new regulations will come into effect on April 1. Surrender value is the amount received by the policyholder on surrender of the policy without completing its full tenure.

"The new regulations are largely neutral for companies," Chugh told NDTV Profit in an interview.

The revised regulations have led to changes in special surrender values, and the modification could impact non-participating plans, according to Chugh. While there may be a slight impact on the value of new business margins for insurance companies, it will be far less than the threshold concept proposed in the December draft.