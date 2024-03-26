After Pushback By Life Insurers, IRDAI Retains 'Surrender Value Regulations'

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has notified the final regulations surrounding the surrender value of life insurance policies, and they are a watered down version of the December draft. This is a positive for life insurance companies.

The new regulations will come into effect from April 1. Surrender value is the amount received by the policyholder on surrender of the policy without completing its full tenure.

As per the regulations, for non-single premium life insurance policies, a guaranteed surrender value shall be paid on payment of the premium for at least two consecutive years:

30% of the total premiums paid if the policy surrendered during the second year

35% of the total premiums if the policy surrendered during the third year

50% of the total premiums paid if surrendered between the fourth and seventh years of the policy

90% of the total premiums paid if the policy surrendered during the last two years

These values would be reduced by any survival benefits already paid.

For single premium life insurance policies, the guaranteed surrender value shall be at least the following, less any survival benefits already paid:

75% of the total premiums paid if surrendered any time within the third year

90% of the total premiums should be surrendered in the fourth year or during the last two years of the policy term.

The draft regulations released in December 2023 proposed an increase in surrender value for the lapsing customers, which would have impacted stakeholders. According to Emkay Global, it would have reduced returns for the persistent policyholders, led to lower payouts to the distributors in the initial years, and impacted the life insurer’s VNB (value of new business) margin.

The notified regulations are similar to the current in-force regulations for both single and non-single premium policies as per the June 2019 notification by the regulator. There are some changes in the calculation of surrender charges.