Nestle Q4 Results Review: Bearish Analysts See Likely Headwinds This Fiscal

Morgan Stanley and CLSA have raised the target price, while Emkay retained it on Nestle India Ltd. Brokerages, however, expect headwinds to growth and margins in financial year 2025, underscoring that expensive valuations limit the upside. Net profit of the Cerelac and Maggi maker rose 27% to Rs 934 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 837.9-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.