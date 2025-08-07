Nestle India Bonus Issue: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of Nestle India Ltd. will be on market radar on Thursday as it marks the last session for investors to buy shares before the record date for a bonus issue.

The board of Nestle India has recommended an issue of free bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 at a face value of Rs 1 each. That means eligible shareholders will receive one bonus share for every one held. The record date is set as Aug. 8.

This marks the first issuance of bonus shares by the global food business company's India subsidiary.

To be eligible for a bonus issue, investors should pay attention to the record date, which is used to determine eligible shareholders. The company announces this date in advance, and only those who hold the shares in their demat account as of this record date will be eligible for the bonus allotment.