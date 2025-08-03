Nestle India's First-Ever Bonus Issue's Record Date This Week—Details Here

The board of Nestle India has recommended an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 at a face value of Re 1 each. The record date for the same is set as Aug. 8.

This marks the first issuance of bonus shares by the global food business company's India subsidiary.

In the last month, Nestle had also issued its final dividend for fiscal 2025 at Rs 10 per equity share. The company had marked an ex-date of July 4 for the development, while payout for the same was carried on July 26.

Shares of the company closed 1.20% higher at Rs 2,276.50 per share, compared to a 0.82% fall in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 on Friday. In the last 12 months, the company's share price has declined 8.35%, but returns in the year-to-date period have shot up nearly 5%.

Out of 40 analysts tracking the company, eight maintain a 'buy' rating, 20 recommend a 'hold,' and 12 suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 4.7%.