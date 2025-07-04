NDTV Profit Pulse On July 4: India's Forex Reserves To Trade Deal Update — Top 8 Stories Of The Day

Although the Securities and Exchange Board of India has ordered the impounding of Rs 4,843.57 crore in alleged unlawful gains from Jane Street Group, sources said that the group’s margin deposits in government securities will likely ensure compliance.

Currently, Jane Street entities hold Rs 15,000 crore in margin deposits through G-Secs. If the group attempts to avoid payment, the market watchdog has the option to recover the impounded amount from these deposits, according to individuals familiar with the matter.