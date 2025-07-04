Forex Reserves $2 Billion Away From Fresh Record

India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $702.78 billion for the week that ended on June 27, nearing a peak set last year. The country's forex kitty added $4.849 billion over the previous reporting week, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, reserves had risen by $2.25 billion to $698.95 billion.

The RBI's forex holdings have steadily recovered and are currently on an upwards streak towards their record high after a steep fall from their peak of $704 billion at the end of September.