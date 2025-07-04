Economy & FinanceForex Reserves $2 Billion Away From Fresh Record
ADVERTISEMENT

Forex Reserves $2 Billion Away From Fresh Record

Gold reserves decreased by $1.8 billion to $84.5 billion during the week.

04 Jul 2025, 06:07 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Logo of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in front of its building in Mumbai (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Logo of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in front of its building in Mumbai (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $702.78 billion for the week that ended on June 27, nearing a peak set last year. The country's forex kitty added $4.849 billion over the previous reporting week, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, reserves had risen by $2.25 billion to $698.95 billion.

The RBI's forex holdings have steadily recovered and are currently on an upwards streak towards their record high after a steep fall from their peak of $704 billion at the end of September.

ALSO READ

RBI Plans To Drain $11.7 Billion From Banking System
Opinion
RBI Plans To Drain $11.7 Billion From Banking System
Read More

Foreign investors have pulled out $6.3 billion from the country's debt and equity markets so far this year, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd.

For the week ended June 27, foreign currency assets—a major component of the reserves—rose $5.42 billion to $594.82 billion, according to the RBI data. In dollar terms, foreign currency assets include the effect of the appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves decreased by $1.8 billion to $84.5 billion during the week.

India ranks as the fourth-largest holder of foreign exchange reserves, sufficient to cover nearly a year of imports. The country's forex holdings are the fourth largest, after China, Japan and Switzerland.

ALSO READ

Gold Outshines Nifty — Will Silver Be The Next Star? CA Abhishek Mehta Explains Risks, Trajectory
Opinion
Gold Outshines Nifty — Will Silver Be The Next Star? CA Abhishek Mehta Explains Risks, Trajectory
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT