NDTV Profit Impact: SEBI Cracks Down On Dabba Trading Operator 'Close Friend Traders'

SEBI has taken enforcement action after an advertisement promoting illegal dabba trading was published in the Hindi daily Navbharat on July 13, 2025. The move came after NDTV Profit reported that an unregistered entity, 'Trade Dost' (also known as Close Friend Traders), was operating an unlawful dabba trading scheme.

The market regulator noted the issue seriously and initiated action in coordination with the National Stock Exchange.

Dabba trading refers to unregulated, off-market trades that occur outside formal stock exchange platforms. It violates provisions of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act (SCRA), the SEBI Act, and the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita. Such trades escape regulatory oversight and are often linked to tax evasion, market manipulation, and investor fraud.

SEBI has issued a formal notice to Navbharat for publishing the ad that encouraged participation in illegal trading. Additionally, a cyber police complaint has been filed against the firm behind the ad and others involved in the promotional campaign.

The matter has also been reported to the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) for a possible breach of advertising guidelines. SEBI has asked ASCI to assess the violations and recommend corrective action to prevent recurrence.

Reiterating its stance, SEBI warned that dabba trading is illegal and undermines the integrity of the securities market. The regulator has urged investors to stay alert and avoid dealings with any unregistered firms offering such services. It also called upon media houses to conduct due diligence before accepting financial advertisements, especially those relating to trading and investment products.