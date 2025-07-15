NSE Warns Investors Of 'Dabba Trading' By Unregistered Group 'Close Friends Traders'

The National Stock Exchange of India on Tuesday has issued a warning to investors about an unregistered group called 'Close Friends Traders', which is allegedly offering illegal dabba trading services through social media and a website.

According to NSE, this group is active on YouTube, Instagram, and Telegram under names such as “closefriendstraders” and “dabbatradingmcx”. It also operates a website claiming to be “India’s No. 1 Trading Platform Tradedost”.

The exchange has clarified that Close Friends Traders is not registered with NSE in any capacity, either as a broker or as an authorised person. A police complaint has already been filed against the entity for violating securities laws.

Dabba trading is an illegal activity that takes place outside official stock exchanges. It avoids regulation and does not go through the legal settlement process, putting investor money at serious risk. Engaging in such trading is a punishable offence under Indian law. Offenders can face up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to Rs 25 crore, or both.