NCC Share Price Snaps Two–Day Rally Ahead Of Q2 Results

NCC Ltd.'s share price retreated from over one-month high, snapping a two-day rally on Monday. The stock had rallied in the last two trading sessions after the company disclosed its order wins for October.

The stock rose to the highest level since Sept. 13 during the special annual trading session held for Diwali on Friday after it announced that it had received orders worth total Rs 3,496 crore in October. The stock rose 4.62% in the last two trading sessions.

The stock hit a 52–week high of Rs 364.50 apiece on July 31.

NCC's board of directors will meet on Nov. 7 to approve release of its earnings numbers for July–September quarter and first half of the current financial year 2024-2025, the company said in an exchange filing on Oct. 28