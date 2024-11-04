NDTV ProfitMarketsNCC Share Price Snaps Two–Day Rally Ahead Of Q2 Results
ADVERTISEMENT

NCC Share Price Snaps Two–Day Rally Ahead Of Q2 Results

NCC share price erased all gains to trade 0.30% lower at Rs 311.65 as of 9:57 a.m., compared to 1.07% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 index.

04 Nov 2024, 11:07 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NCC share price reversed its two–day gaining streak.&nbsp;A road project in Ahmedabad, Gujarat carried out by NCC Ltd.&nbsp; (Image for representational purpose). (Photo source: Company website)</p></div>
NCC share price reversed its two–day gaining streak. A road project in Ahmedabad, Gujarat carried out by NCC Ltd.  (Image for representational purpose). (Photo source: Company website)

NCC Ltd.'s share price retreated from over one-month high, snapping a two-day rally on Monday. The stock had rallied in the last two trading sessions after the company disclosed its order wins for October.

The stock rose to the highest level since Sept. 13 during the special annual trading session held for Diwali on Friday after it announced that it had received orders worth total Rs 3,496 crore in October. The stock rose 4.62% in the last two trading sessions.

The stock hit a 52–week high of Rs 364.50 apiece on July 31.

NCC's board of directors will meet on Nov. 7 to approve release of its earnings numbers for July–September quarter and first half of the current financial year 2024-2025, the company said in an exchange filing on Oct. 28

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Shares of the company rose as much as 1.63% to Rs 317.70 apiece, the highest level since Sept. 13. However, the stock erased all gains to trade 0.30% lower at Rs 311.65 as of 9:57 a.m., compared to 1.07% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 index. It has opened flat at Rs 317.70 apiece today.

The stock rose 104.83% in the past 12 months and 86.84% so far this calendar year. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 58.48.

Out of 14 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold', and three suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 7.1%.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Down Over 1%; Rupee Hits Record Low
Opinion
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Down Over 1%; Rupee Hits Record Low
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT