NCC Share Price Jumps To Over One–Month High After Receiving Order Worth Rs 3,496 Crore

NCC Ltd. share price rose to the highest level in over one month in special trading session for Diwali 2024 Friday. The stock price rose after the company informed the exchanges that it has received Rs 3,496 crore order in October.

Out of the total order amount, Rs 2,684 crore are for building division, Rs 538 crore related to electrical segment, and Rs 274 crore for water and other division, the company said in an exchange filing.

NCC received these orders from state and central government agencies, private companies. These orders do not entail any internal orders.

With Friday's gains, NCC share price extended gains for second day. In last two sessions, the stock price gained 4.62%.

NCC's 52–week high price is Rs 364.50 apiece which it hit on July 31. The 52–week low price is Rs 140.55 apiece, which NCC touched on Nov 1, 2023.