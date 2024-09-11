NBCC Signs MoU With MTNL For Rs 1,600-Crore Project

Earlier, NBCC sold 100% of its office space worth Rs 13,408.7 crore at the World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi. The aggregate value of office and commercial space sold by NBCC through the e-auction was Rs 14,800 crore.

NBCC has also set Oct. 7 as the record date to determine the shareholders eligible for the bonus shares. It will transfer the bonus shares to the accounts of eligible shareholders within two months from the date of the board's approval.

Shares of NBCC closed 2.6% lower at Rs 175.75 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.49% fall in the benchmark Sensex.