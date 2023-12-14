NDTV ProfitMarketsNBCC Shares Hit Record High After Rs 1,500-Crore Order Win For Warehouses
ADVERTISEMENT

NBCC Shares Hit Record High After Rs 1,500-Crore Order Win For Warehouses

The shares of the NBCC India Ltd rose as much as 5.67% to Rs 84.75 apiece, the highest level since April 11, 2012.

14 Dec 2023, 12:53 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representational (Image by <ins><a href="https://pixabay.com/users/delphinmedia-348407/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;utm_content=408222">Jens P. Raak</a></ins> from <ins><a href="https://pixabay.com//?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;utm_content=408222">Pixabay</a>)</ins></p></div>
Representational (Image by Jens P. Raak from Pixabay)

Shares of NBCC (India) Ltd. surged nearly 6% to an all-time high on Thursday after it received an order worth Rs 1,500 crore from the National Cooperative Development Corp. to build warehouses.

NBCC will construct 1,469 warehouses and other agricultural infrastructure under the world's largest grain storage plan in the cooperative sector across India, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

NBCC Shares Hit Record High After Rs 1,500-Crore Order Win For Warehouses

NBCC's stock rose as much as 5.67% during the day to Rs 84.75 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 3.68% higher at Rs 83.15 apiece compared to a 1.22% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 11.47 a.m.

The share price has risen 115,.46% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 72.88, implying that the stock maybe is overbought.

The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 33.8%.

ALSO READ

Nifty IT At 52-Week High As Fed Pivot Signal Boosts Sentiment

Opinion
Nifty IT At 52-Week High As Fed Pivot Signal Boosts Sentiment
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT