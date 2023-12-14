NBCC Shares Hit Record High After Rs 1,500-Crore Order Win For Warehouses

NBCC's stock rose as much as 5.67% during the day to Rs 84.75 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 3.68% higher at Rs 83.15 apiece compared to a 1.22% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 11.47 a.m.

The share price has risen 115,.46% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 72.88, implying that the stock maybe is overbought.

The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 33.8%.