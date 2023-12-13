NBCC Wins Rs 1,500 Crore Order For Warehouse Construction

The National Buildings Construction Corp. has secured a Rs 1,500 crore order from the National Cooperative Development Corp. for the construction of warehouses.

NBCC will construct 1,469 warehouses and other agricultural infrastructure under the world's largest grain storage plan in the cooperative sector across India.

The NCDC is a statutory body under the Ministry of Cooperation.

Shares of NBCC closed 0.31% lower at Rs 80.15 apiece, as compared with a 0.05% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.