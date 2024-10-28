NBCC Share Price Gains After Company Wins Multiple Orders Worth Rs 1,726 Crore

The share price of NBCC (India) Ltd. surged over 6% on Monday after the company bagged multiple redevelopment work orders in Goa worth an aggregate of Rs 1,726 crore.

The Navratna public sector enterprise said in an exchange filing on Monday that the orders include:

Redevelopment of Mini Convention Centre at Tiswadi, Patto.

Redevelopment of Junta House , 18th June Road, Panjim.

Redevelopment of Govt. Garage, MG Road, Panjim.

Construction of Administrative Building at Porvarim.

Redevelopment of Circuit House, Panjim.

Redevelopment of Govt. Quarters, St. Inez.

Last week, the company's wholly-owned subsidiary Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd. won two orders worth a total of Rs 1,322.48 crore from Employees State Insurance Corp., Government of India.

Earlier this month, HSCC signed a contract worth Rs 1,000 crore with Gondwana University for campus development.

NBCC also bagged a contract of Rs 50 crore on Wednesday for the construction of an integrated sports complex by the government of Odisha. The work was commissioned by the 'Sports and Youth Service Department' and is to be built in Dhamnagar Bhadrak, Odisha.