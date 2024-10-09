NBCC Bags Rs 50 Crore Contract From Odisha Government; Announces Bonus Share Allotment

The company has also announced a significant move to enhance shareholder value by allotting 90 million fully paid-up bonus equity shares, according to an exchange filing.

The bonus shares will be distributed at a ratio of 1:2, meaning that for every two existing equity shares held as of the record date—Oct. 7, 2024—shareholders will receive one new bonus share of face value Rs 1. This initiative will increase the company's paid-up share capital from Rs 180 crores to Rs 270 crores.

As of Oct. 7, 2024, NBCC India reported reserves and surplus of Rs 1,959 crore available for capitalisation. The bonus shares are expected to be credited within two months of the board's approval, with a target date of Oct. 31, 2024, according to a filing with the BSE.