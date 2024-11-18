Nalco Share Price Rises After China Scraps Aluminium Export Tax Rebates

Share price of National Aluminium Co. surged 9.30% after China's Ministry of Finance announced the scrapping of export tax rebates on aluminium and copper products.

The new policy, set to take effect on Dec. 1, 2024, is expected to reduce China's aluminium exports, which could tighten global supply and push prices higher.

China's export tax rebates have historically acted as a subsidy, lowering the tax burden on exported aluminium and making Chinese products more competitively priced on the global market.

By eliminating these rebates, China is effectively reducing the competitiveness of its aluminium exports, which could benefit other aluminium producers outside China.