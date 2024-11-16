Hindalco, Vedanta, Nalco May Benefit From China's Latest Move

China's Ministry of Finance's latest announcement to scrap export tax rebates on aluminium and copper products led to the biggest surge in aluminium prices in over a year, with prices jumping to over 8% at $2,730 per tonne.

The decision will be effective from Dec. 1, 2024, and could reduce Chinese aluminium exports, potentially tightening global supply and increasing prices. This stands positive for Indian aluminium players like Hindalco Industries Ltd., Vedanta Ltd., and National Aluminium Company Ltd.