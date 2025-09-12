Paras Defence Share Price Jumps Over 6% On Bagging Rs 27-Crore Govt Order

Paras Defence and Space Technologies share price jumped over 6% in Friday's session as it has received an order worth Rs 27 crore from an public enterprise. The order is incremental from Opto Electronics Factory, a unit of India Optel Ltd., Govt. of India Enterprise, Ministry of Defence, the company said in the exchange filing on Friday.

A part of the order Paras Defence and Space Technologies will supply Electronic Control Systems used in thermal imaging fire control system battle-tank application in Indian Armed forces. Opto Electronics Factory has provided the battle-tank application to Indian armed forces.

The duration for the project execution is December 2025 to September 2026, the exchange filing said. The existing orders are for supply of electronic control systems used in thermal imaging fire control system and they are amounting to 115.03 crore, Paras Defence said in the exchange filing.

The new order is icnremental for supply of the same technology. The revised value of the order for electronic control systems now stands at 141.63 crore. Early September, Paras Defence and Space Technologies has reiterated its confidence in the Submarine Periscope segment and expects the product to drive growth going forward.

Speaking to NDTV Profit's Know Your Company show, Amit Mahajan, Director of Paras Defence, said he is witnessing long-term growth visibility in the submarine periscope segment, which has driven up the order book in recent times.

