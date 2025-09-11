Multibagger CIAN Agro Industries Delivers 790% Return In One Year — Check Out Why

The CIAN Group is an integrated group with presence diverse sectors — spices, edible oil, personal care, home care, sanitation and agro. But its primary income comes from ethanol. It markets home care products under 'Oir' and 'Neu' brand and agro products under 'Amrutdhara'.

The company has manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra's Nagpur and Chandrapur districts. It has a sales network across Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh.

Manas Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd., a step-down subsidiary, manufactures sugar, generates power, and is involved in distillery operations, ethanol production, and the trading of E-10 and LPG. The arm's revenue for the financial year 2025 was Rs 913 crore and a profit of Rs 5.27 crore.

Notably, the central government has been promoting the blending of ethanol in petrol to up to 20% and successfully defended its policy in the Supreme Court.