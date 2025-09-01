Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against E20 Petrol Rollout

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea that challenged the nationwide rollout of 20% Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP-20) and sought the option of ethanol-free petrol.

A bench of Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran passed the order after the Central government opposed the plea and claimed that E20 fuel benefits sugarcane farmers. The government also questioned the credentials of the petitioner, advocate Akshay Malhotra, Bar and Bench reported.

According to the petitioner, vehicles manufactured in India prior to April 2023 are not compatible with ethanol mix petrol and vehicles as recent as two years old. The BS-VI compliant vehicles are also not compatible with ethanol mixed petrol wherein the percentage of ethanol is 20%.

Moreover, the PIL alleged ethanol blending causes corrosion of engine parts, lowers fuel efficiency and leads to and premature wear and tear of vehicles, citing automobile manufacturers and reports of research bodies.