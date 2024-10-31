Trade Setup For Muhurat Trading: Nifty 50 Sees Resistance At 24,300-24,400
The trade setup for Muhurat trading during Samvat 2081 highlights Nifty 50's critical resistance zone at 24,300-24,400, while Kotak Securities flags 24,200 as a pivotal support.
Market analysts have lowered their support and resistance estimates for the NSE Nifty 50 as the benchmark index slid for a second consecutive day on Thursday. For the Diwali muhurat trading on Friday, the crucial resistance zone lies in the range of 24,300-24,000.
Currently, Nifty 50 is close to the crucial support level of 24,200, said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd. "If it succeeds to trade above the same, then we could see a sharp technical bounce back till 24,300," he said.
Further upside may also continue, which could lift the index to 24,400, Chouhan added. On the other hand, if the index falls below the 24,200 level, it could potentially decline to between 24100 and 24500, according to Chouhan.
"Technically, Nifty formed a red candle on the daily chart, suggesting weakness, and has been consolidating between 24,000 and 24,500 for the past few sessions. A breakout on either side of this range could set the next direction for Nifty," explained Hrishikesh Yedve, assistant vice president for technical and derivatives research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.
For Bank Nifty, 51,000-51,150 will provide short-term support, while resistance stands near the previous swing high at 52,580, Yedve said.
Notably, the markets will not operate as per the usual hours on Friday due to the festival of Diwali. However, special trading session has been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Market Recap
The festive cheer failed to lift the markets, as the frontline indices slipped for a second day in a row on Thursday. Nifty 50 closed 135.5 points, or 0.56% down at 24,205.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 553.12 points, or 0.69% lower at 79,389.06.
Intraday, Nifty 50 fell as much as 0.7% and Sensex fell as much as 0.8%. However, small-cap indices outperformed the benchmarks and continued to rise for a fourth consecutive session. Nifty Smallcap 100 closed 1.15% higher at 18,602.60, while Nifty Smallcap 250 rose 1.5% to close at 17,751.20.
Despite the day's decline, Nifty snapped its four-week losing streak and Sensex ended the week flat ahead of the special session on Diwali day.
Money Market
The Indian rupee closed little changed against the US dollar on Thursday, recovering from an all-time low it hit during the day.
The local currency ended the trading session at Rs 84.0837 per dollar, compared to the previous close of Rs 84.086, as per Bloomberg data. Intraday, it hit a record low of 84.1.
The relief to the domestic currency came after intervention by the central bank. Public sector banks have been selling dollars on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India to support it near the 84.09 level, Informist reported citing forex dealers.