Trade Setup For Muhurat Trading: Nifty 50 Sees Resistance At 24,300-24,400

Market analysts have lowered their support and resistance estimates for the NSE Nifty 50 as the benchmark index slid for a second consecutive day on Thursday. For the Diwali muhurat trading on Friday, the crucial resistance zone lies in the range of 24,300-24,000.

Currently, Nifty 50 is close to the crucial support level of 24,200, said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd. "If it succeeds to trade above the same, then we could see a sharp technical bounce back till 24,300," he said.

Further upside may also continue, which could lift the index to 24,400, Chouhan added. On the other hand, if the index falls below the 24,200 level, it could potentially decline to between 24100 and 24500, according to Chouhan.

"Technically, Nifty formed a red candle on the daily chart, suggesting weakness, and has been consolidating between 24,000 and 24,500 for the past few sessions. A breakout on either side of this range could set the next direction for Nifty," explained Hrishikesh Yedve, assistant vice president for technical and derivatives research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.

For Bank Nifty, 51,000-51,150 will provide short-term support, while resistance stands near the previous swing high at 52,580, Yedve said.

Notably, the markets will not operate as per the usual hours on Friday due to the festival of Diwali. However, special trading session has been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.