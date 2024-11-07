MSCI Rejig To Attract $2.5 Billion Of Passive Inflows To India, Says Nuvama

India is poised to attract an estimated $2.5 billion in passive foreign inflows, following the latest MSCI Emerging Markets Index reshuffle in November 2024, as forecasted by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research. The brokerage remains structurally bullish on India.

The reshuffle, announced early on Thursday, signifies a noteworthy leap for India’s position within emerging markets, increasing its weight to 19.8% from 19.3%, while China's EMI weight slipped from 27% to 26.8%. The adjustment is set to take effect on Nov. 25 and includes several notable stock upgrades and additions, solidifying India’s standing in global indices.

The November MSCI report upgraded Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Voltas Ltd., and Bombay Stock Exchange from the small-cap to mid-cap segment, while Oberoi Realty Ltd. and Alkem Laboratories Ltd. joined the index as fresh entries. No Indian stocks were removed from the index, an outcome that boosts India’s total stock count in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index to 156. The MSCI Small-Cap Index added a net of 13 Indian stocks, expanding India’s footprint to 525 stocks in the small-cap segment.