RVNL, Vodafone Idea, Dixon Tech Shares Rise As MSCI Rejig Comes Into Effect

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Vodafone Idea Ltd., Oil India Ltd., Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd., Dixon Technologies Ltd. and Prestige Estates Ltd. are in focus on Friday, as MSCI is set to rebalance its indices. The global index review, scheduled to take place as of market close on Friday, will see the inclusion of as many as seven Indian stocks.

In the review, announced on Aug. 13, seven Indian stocks were included in the MSCI Global Standard index, while Bandhan Bank was excluded.

With the August review of MSCI indexes, the index market cap of India is set to increase by $57.26 billion.