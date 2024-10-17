Mphasis Share Price Gains As Q2 Profit Meets Estimates

Mphasis Ltd.'s share price gained on Thursday after the company announced the July-September quarter earnings with the profit meeting analysts' estimates. The net profit of the company rose 4.6% on a sequential basis to Rs 423 crore, according to an exchange filing. Analysts' consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg had projected a net profit of Rs 416 crore.

Revenue increased 3.3% to Rs 3,536 crore from Rs 3,422 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The Bloomberg estimate was Rs 3,516 crore.

Operating profit, or EBIT, advanced 6% to Rs 544 crore, compared to Rs 514 crore in the previous quarter. EBIT margin improved from 15% to 15.4%, within the target band of 14.6% to 16%.

The total contract value for the quarter was $207 million, which includes three large deals secured during the period, the company said in an investor presentation.

Mphasis said the TCV wins are broad-based across verticals, client pyramids, and strategic customers, and the pace of conversion to revenue has picked up.