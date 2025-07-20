Modi's UK Visit, Infosys Q1 Earnings, Economic Data And IPO Buzz — The Week Ahead
All eyes will be on Prime Minister Modi's crucial visit to the UK this week, potentially formalizing the India-UK free trade deal.
The upcoming week is power-packed with significant events that could shape market sentiment, both domestically and globally. All eyes will be on Prime Minister Modi's crucial visit to the UK this week, potentially formalizing the India-UK free trade deal and expanding bilateral ties. This visit gains added importance as the deadline for Trump's tariffs approaches, with domestic investors keenly awaiting any positive cues.
On the global front, key economic data releases are expected, including India's Nikkei S&P Global Manufacturing PMI data on Thursday, alongside critical global figures such as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Tuesday, US CPI and retail sales data, and the European Central Bank's interest rate decision.
In the primary market, three mainboard IPOs are set to open for subscription while there are also a number of SME IPOs opening, adding to the buzz of activity for investors.
Markets On The Home Turf
India's benchmark equity indices logged a third consecutive session of losses on Friday, pulled down by banks and other financial stocks ahead of major earnings report from heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 143.05 points or 0.57% down at 24,968.4, while BSE Sensex ended 501.51 points or 0.61% lower at 81,757.73.
The dip below 25,000 marked a nearly four-week low for the Nifty, reflecting broad-based weakness across the market.
Domestic Cues
On the national front, all eyes are on PM Modi's UK visit that is likely to happen during the upcoming week. Reports said that the PM is set to visit UK by the end of this month when both sides formally ink the landmark India-UK free trade deal and explore ways to expand bilateral ties in defence and security sphere. As the deadline nears for Trump's tariff, domestic investors will closely eye the developments of this visit for any positive cues.
Additionally, the Nikkei S&P Global Manufacturing PMI data is expected on Thursday. The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index is a diffusion index incorporating survey results conducted on manufacturing firms throughout the country. A reading above fifty suggests the manufacturing sector is expanding, while a reading below fifty suggests the manufacturing sector is in contraction
Global Cues
The financial markets will keenly watch Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Tuesday. As the head of the Fed, his remarks provide crucial insights into future monetary policy, directly influencing the US dollar's value and short-term interest rates. Wednesday brings a focus on inflation and the housing market.
Thursday is packed with significant data releases, particularly from the UK and the Eurozone. The UK will see its Manufacturing, Composite, and Services PMI figures.
The European Central Bank is set to announce its interest rate decision. The US will release its manufacturing and services PMI data.
Besides, Donald Trump may send out more of his 'tariff letters' to trading partners.
Primary Market Action
This week is set to be busy for the IPO market, with several companies launching their initial public offerings. Among them, four mainboard IPOs are scheduled to open for subscription. Anthem Biosciences will list on the bourses.
Indiqube Spaces Ltd. will launch its IPO from July 23 to July 25, offering shares in the price band of Rs 225 to Rs 237, aiming to raise Rs 700 crore.
GNG Electronics Ltd. will also be open from July 23 to July 25, pricing its shares between Rs 225 to Rs 237, with an issue size of Rs 460.43 crore.
In addition to these, six SME companies will also enter the market: Monarch Surveyors & Engineering Consultants, Savy Infra & Logistics, Patel Chem Specialities, TSC India, Property Share Investment Trust and Swastika Castal.
Earnings In Focus
This week, a robust lineup of prominent Indian companies across diverse sectors are slated to announce their Q1 results. In the IT sector, major players like Infosys Ltd., Coforge Ltd., Persistent Systems Ltd., Mphasis Ltd., Cyient Ltd., and Zensar Technologies Ltd. are all set to report their quarterly performance.
The financial sector will see key result announcements from heavyweights such as Bajaj Finance Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd., PNB Housing Finance Ltd., Shriram Finance Ltd., Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd., Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., among others. Additionally, major asset managers like Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. and UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. will also report results.
In the FMCG and consumer durables segments, Nestle India Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd.,Bikaji Foods International Ltd., United Breweries Ltd., are among those scheduled to release their earnings.
The cement and infrastructure space will see reports from UltraTech Cement Ltd., JSW Infrastructure Ltd., Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., APL Apollo Tubes Ltd., and Supreme Industries Ltd. From the pharma and healthcare sector, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Laurus Labs Ltd., and Syngene International Ltd. are notable names.
Other significant companies across various sectors, including One 97 Communications Ltd., Mahanagar Gas Ltd., Dixon Technologies Ltd., SRF Ltd., The Phoenix Mills Ltd., will also report their earnings this week.
Corporate Actions
The upcoming week is set to be active with various corporate actions, including several companies going ex-trade for dividends, bonus issues, stock splits, rights issues, and buybacks. Investors looking to benefit from these actions should pay close attention to the ex-dates to ensure their eligibility.
Here's a full list: