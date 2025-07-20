Modi's UK Visit, Infosys Q1 Earnings, Economic Data And IPO Buzz — The Week Ahead

The upcoming week is power-packed with significant events that could shape market sentiment, both domestically and globally. All eyes will be on Prime Minister Modi's crucial visit to the UK this week, potentially formalizing the India-UK free trade deal and expanding bilateral ties. This visit gains added importance as the deadline for Trump's tariffs approaches, with domestic investors keenly awaiting any positive cues.

On the global front, key economic data releases are expected, including India's Nikkei S&P Global Manufacturing PMI data on Thursday, alongside critical global figures such as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Tuesday, US CPI and retail sales data, and the European Central Bank's interest rate decision.

In the primary market, three mainboard IPOs are set to open for subscription while there are also a number of SME IPOs opening, adding to the buzz of activity for investors.