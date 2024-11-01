M&M, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors Lead Nifty Auto Rally On Diwali Muhurat Trading

Shares of auto companies led by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd. and Tata Motors Ltd. jumped during the Diwali Muhurat trading on Friday, following release of October sales data.

All companies part of the Nifty Auto index advanced, leading to a 1.5% intraday jump or a rise of 355 points to 23,870. The benchmark Nifty 50 was up 0.7%.

Sales in October received a boost due to the festive season and many automakers reported record monthly sales.

Mahindra & Mahindra clocked its highest ever monthly SUV sales in October 2024 as the company continued to make more to keep up with the demand. Sales of India's largest SUV maker by revenue rose 25% year-on-year to 54,504 units as against 43,708 units in the year-ago period, according to a media statement on Friday. Including exports, that figure stood at 55,571.

The M&M share price rose 3.35% to Rs 2,820 apiece on the NSE.