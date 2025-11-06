M&M Sells Stake In RBL Bank; Stock Rises Over 2%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. sold stakes in RBL Bank Ltd, the private lender said in an exchange filing. This stake sale followed Emirates NBD's announcement late October of an open offer for 26% stake in RBL Bank.

Emirates NBD, the second largest bank of Dubai, is set to acquire a total of 60% stake in RBL Bank for $3 billion. The stake will be mopped up through preferential allotment. Emirates NBD is expected to help in developing its cross-border financing and non-resident businesses through this transaction.

Mahindra & Mahindra offloaded 3.45% stake worth Rs 678 crore in the private lender.

It was likely conducted at the floor price of Rs 317 per share, which is at 2.1% discount to the last closing price, according to the deal terms reviewed by NDTV Profit at a time when the seller was unannounced.

The open date for books is set to be on Nov. 5 and close on Nov. 6 at around 6:30 a.m. IST, according to the document. The expected settlement date was reported to be on Nov. 7.