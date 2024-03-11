M&M Can See a 40% Upside If It Demerges Like Tata Motors But The Road Will Be Tricker

There have been questions on what will happen if auto major Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. decides to follow a similar path taken by its competition Tata Motors Ltd., which has announced a demerger of its commercial and private-vehicle business.

If the company does demerge, there will be significant value unlocking for investors, but it would "be a lot tougher for M&M to follow a similar restructuring", HSBC Global Research said in a report on Monday.

The report adds that if M&M decides to demerge, the upside would be around 40% if the company decides to follow a similar restructuring to Tata Motors but the road will be tougher too.

One of the major differences would be that M&M would need to demerge into three entities that would include the farm business, auto business and the holding company.

M&M's market share in the light-commercial-vehicle segment has consistently improved in the past three years, the report said. The LCV market share is close to all-time high of 50% and HSBC expects an 8% growth in the LCV volumes in the next financial year.