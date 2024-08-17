Mining Royalty: Impact Of Retrospective Tax Not Alarming, Says Nuvama

The impact of the Supreme Court's ruling that the states have the power to levy additional taxes on minerals should be minimal and companies will not see any change in their business economics. according to Nuvama Research.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court held that a landmark judgement of its nine-judge bench on the nature of mining royalty and the state's power to tax mineral rights will be given retrospective effect, subject to some conditions.

The court said that the states would not be allowed to tax transactions made prior to April 1, 2005. The time for payment of tax can be staggered over 12 years, commencing on April 1, 2026. The interest and penalty on demands for periods prior to July 25, 2024, shall be waived.

The ruling stood as a major headwind for metal and mining companies, as the companies would have additional liabilities, that would have to be paid as tax to state governments.