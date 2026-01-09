Minimal Impact On L&T, Negative For Transformers: Will Easing China Curbs Weigh On Stocks? Analyst Decodes

According to Biswas, while the development could be 'negative' for the transformers space, the impact is 'minimal' for blue-chips like Larsen & Toubro and KEC International Ltd. ''I expect minimal impact on companies like L&T. But, there is a supply chain shortage resulting from transformer space. India has lack of availability of transformers and prices are high.''

''So, maybe this is an attempt to bring the pricing discipline in place as far as transformer space is concerned. If this plays out it could be a 'negative' for companies with transformer-based exposure,'' explained Biswas. He reiterates that the impact on large-space infra firms will be minimal.

''Pre-Galwan standoff as well, the amount of orders that China used to win was never to the tune of more than $2 billion. We don't expect an L&T to get hurt. In fact, if the supply check bottlenecks along the way are sorted out then these companies will be opportunities,'' said Biswas. He adds that the impact may also boil down with companies having some bit of transformer-motor exposure, such as CG Power and Industrials Ltd.

Hence, according to Biswas, the least impact if the policy, if it plays out, will be on companies such as L&T and KEC and companies with transformer and motor-transformer based exposure will be affected negatively.

The D-Street analyst believes that the sudden stock price drop in L&T during yesterday's trading session was a 'knee-jerk' reaction. ''Companies like Siemens will see a limited impact because most of its orders are driven by smart infra space, which is a free pricing space,'' concluded Biswas.