L&T, Siemens, BHEL, ABB India Stocks Slide On Fears Of Chinese Undercutting In Govt Tenders

Shares on Indian engineering contract companies Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., ABB India Ltd. and Siemens Ltd. tanked on Thursday after Reuters reported the Indian government is considering scrapping curbs that restrict Chinese firms from bidding for government contracts.

India is planning to curb the five-year-old restriction in an attempt to normalise commercial ties with Chinese, especially against the backdrop of an easing of diplomatic and border tensions.