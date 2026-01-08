L&T, Siemens, BHEL, ABB India Stocks Slide On Fears Of Chinese Undercutting In Govt Tenders
Shares on Indian engineering contract companies Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., ABB India Ltd. and Siemens Ltd. tanked on Thursday after Reuters reported the Indian government is considering scrapping curbs that restrict Chinese firms from bidding for government contracts.
India is planning to curb the five-year-old restriction in an attempt to normalise commercial ties with Chinese, especially against the backdrop of an easing of diplomatic and border tensions.
The move could potentially impact these four companies whose topline and orderbook consist of large government orders, as it would mean they will have to directly compete with deep-pocketed Chinese firms.
The restrictions, which were put in place in 2020 after deadly border clashes between the troops, had effectively given Indian firms the luxury to compete for government contracts without having to worry about competition from Chinese firms.