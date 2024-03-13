Mid, Small-Cap Crack Does Not Deter This Fund Manager's Optimism On The Space

The broader markets plunged on Wednesday, but ITI Asset Management's Rajesh Bhatia still asserts that the India story is seen in the mid and small caps.

The S&P BSE MidCap fell as much as 4.82% during the day to 37,344.69, while the BSE SmallCap declined 5.42% to 40,503.53. The indices eroded as much as Rs 5.58 lakh crore in market cap intra-day.

Over the medium term, the mid- and small-cap stocks are exciting. However, the volatility associated with the mid- and small-cap space can be high, according to Bhatia.

"We are fairly excited about the small, mid-cap space as far as medium to long is concerned," the chief investment officer told NDTV Profit's Niraj Shah in an interview.

Bhatia underscored that far more rapidly growing opportunities, which capitalise on India's growth potential, are being discovered in the mid-cap and small-cap segments in comparison to the mega caps.

The corrections being currently observed are considered very necessary and healthy and it is still a bull market, according to Bhatia.