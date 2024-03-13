Mid, Small-Cap Crack Does Not Deter This Fund Manager's Optimism On The Space
The SMID space is experiencing a downtrend after SEBI asked mutual funds to proactively protect investor interest.
The broader markets plunged on Wednesday, but ITI Asset Management's Rajesh Bhatia still asserts that the India story is seen in the mid and small caps.
The S&P BSE MidCap fell as much as 4.82% during the day to 37,344.69, while the BSE SmallCap declined 5.42% to 40,503.53. The indices eroded as much as Rs 5.58 lakh crore in market cap intra-day.
Over the medium term, the mid- and small-cap stocks are exciting. However, the volatility associated with the mid- and small-cap space can be high, according to Bhatia.
"We are fairly excited about the small, mid-cap space as far as medium to long is concerned," the chief investment officer told NDTV Profit's Niraj Shah in an interview.
Bhatia underscored that far more rapidly growing opportunities, which capitalise on India's growth potential, are being discovered in the mid-cap and small-cap segments in comparison to the mega caps.
The corrections being currently observed are considered very necessary and healthy and it is still a bull market, according to Bhatia.
The SMID space is experiencing a downtrend after the Securities and Exchange Board of India asked mutual funds to proactively protect investor interest amid "froth" building up in the broader end of the Indian equity market. This is the first time the market regulator has taken such a step.
Mutual fund trustees have also been asked to put steps in place to ensure that investors are protected from the impact of the first-mover advantage of redeeming investors.
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. has suspended fresh investments through the lump-sum mode into its mid- and small-cap funds, effective Thursday. Switching into the mid- and small-cap schemes from other schemes of the ICICI Prudential will also be suspended.
The move to temporarily discontinue subscriptions is undertaken to protect investors from sudden market movements. No transactions shall be accepted post-cutoff timings of March 13, the AMC clarified in a statement on Tuesday.
How To Tackle This Market
On how to tackle the small-mid slump Bhatia said investors should consider shifting towards stronger business models, where there is no doubt about the execution capability. These models typically exhibit less cyclicality and offer steadier growth prospects, while their valuations still appear healthy.
Exiting investments is advisable in instances where there are unsustainable earnings or other indicators of overvaluation, he said.