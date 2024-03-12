ICICI Prudential Suspends Lump Sum Investments Into Its Mid And Small-Cap Funds

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. has suspended fresh investments through the lump sum mode into its mid- and small-cap funds, effective March 14.

Further, switching into the mid- and small-cap schemes from other schemes of the ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund will also be suspended.

The move to temporarily discontinue subscriptions is undertaken to protect investors from sudden market movements, the AMC clarified in a statement on Tuesday. No transactions shall be accepted post-cut-off timings of March 13, 2024, it said.

However, fresh registrations through a systematic investment plan or systematic transfer plan shall be continued with a limit of Rs 2 lakh, it said.

Special features like the Freedom SIP, SIP top-up facility, Booster SIP, flex STP, Booster STP, capital appreciation STP, etc., will not be available for fresh SIPs/STPs registered in the schemes. These restrictions will not affect SIPs or STPs or such other special products registered prior to the effective date, it statement said.

"The AMC may accept lump sum subscriptions from investors in the schemes at a future date and fresh approval shall be sought from the Board of Trustee in this regard at that time," the AMC said.