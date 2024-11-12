Metals, IT, PSU Banks — These Sectors Are JM Financial’s Picks For Best Risk-Reward Balance

Metals, auto ancillaries, PSU banks, internet and IT services are among the sectors currently offering the best risk-reward balance to investors, according to Venkatesh Balasubramaniam, managing director and co-head of research at JM Financial Services Ltd.

Talking to NDTV Profit, Balasubramaniam listed sectors that missed earning estimates in the second quarter of the current fiscal, but were expected to pick up.

“At this point, we like metals, internet, auto ancillaries, asset management companies. On the financial side, we like PSU banks relatively more,” he said.

Balasubramaniam suggested IT services could see strong performance next year if President-elect Donald Trump implemented his promised tax cuts, which might boost the US economy.

“While there is a fear that the H-1B visa issues would once again rear its head like in the first term, our own IT analysis suggests that at this point in time, Indian companies have hired more local talent there. Even if H-1B rejection rates go up, it will not really impact numbers or margins,” he said.

“So, we are not as negative on IT services. We are more positive on IT services if Trump actually goes through with those tax cuts,” the JM Financial MD said.