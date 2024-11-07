Havells India To RR Kabel: Why Cable And Wiring Firms Underperformed On Margins In Q2

The cable and wiring industry faced a challenging second quarter on the margin front due to volatility in commodity prices, especially steep copper prices.

According to Nuvama, average copper and aluminium prices grew 13% YoY each in the July-September quarter.

Havells India and Polycab India experienced the largest declines in Ebitda margins, which declined 290 bps and 280 bps respectively to 8.3% and 11.5%, respectively.

Meanwhile, V-Guard Industries registered a 40 bps increase to 8.5%, but was still below its guided levels of 10.5-11% for FY25.