Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Recovers After Three-Day Losing Streak

Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. gained over 6% on Wednesday, snapping a three-day losing streak. The stock had lost 9.51% since Aug. 16 after ICICI Securities retained a 'sell' call on the stock, citing the recent rally and steep valuation compared to fundamentals.

ICICI Securities kept the 'sell' call on the stock but raised the target price to Rs 1,165 apiece from Rs 900 apiece, implying a 72.90% downside from the previous close.

Additionally, Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities too downgraded the stock to 'sell' but raised the target price to Rs 4,143 apiece, implying a downside of 3.65% from the previous close.