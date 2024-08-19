Mazagon Dock Tanks After ICICI Securities Sees 77% Downside

Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. encountered a sharp dip on Monday after ICICI Securities maintained a sell rating on the stock and saw a significant downside over valuation concerns. The shares of the defence PSU dipped up to 5.5% to an intraday low of Rs 4,700 apiece on the National Stock Exchange after the brokerage firm saw a 77% downside to the stock price.

ICICI Securities said that Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is overvalued at the current market price. “Despite factoring in the potential orders of P75 (three additional submarines), P75I and next-gen destroyers, and margins at an elevated level in the near term, we believe the stock is overvalued at the CMP,” the brokerage firm said in the note.

Even though ICICI Securities raised the target price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock to Rs 1,165 apiece from Rs 900 earlier, it implies a massive downside of 77% from Friday’s close.