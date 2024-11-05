Mazagon Dock Share Price Surges After Q2 Profit Uptick

Share price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. spiked as much as 7.40% to Rs 4,325 apiece after the PSU reported a 76% uptick in net profit, beating estimates.

The board of directors also declared an interim dividend of Rs 23.19 per share.

The defence company reported a net profit of Rs 585 crore for the quarter ending September, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

This exceeded the Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 489 crore. Revenue for the quarter rose 51% to Rs 2,757 crore, surpassing analyst expectations of Rs 2,148 crore. Total operating expenses as a percentage of revenue dropped to 81.5% in the quarter, compared to 90.3% in the same period last year.