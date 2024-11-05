Mazagon Dock Q2 Results: Profit Up 76%, Beats Estimates

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.'s second-quarter profit rose 76% year-on-year to Rs 585 crore for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

This compares with the consensus estimate of Rs 489 crore given by analysts polled by Bloomberg.

During the same period, revenue rose 51% to Rs 2,757 crore in the quarter as against expectations of Rs 2,148 crore.

Total operating expenses to revenue declined to 81.5% during the quarter under review as compared to 90.3% last year.