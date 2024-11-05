Mazagon Dock Q2 Results: Profit Up 76%, Beats Estimates
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders reported a profit of Rs 585 crore for the quarter under review, compared to the estimate of Rs 489 crore.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.'s second-quarter profit rose 76% year-on-year to Rs 585 crore for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
This compares with the consensus estimate of Rs 489 crore given by analysts polled by Bloomberg.
During the same period, revenue rose 51% to Rs 2,757 crore in the quarter as against expectations of Rs 2,148 crore.
Total operating expenses to revenue declined to 81.5% during the quarter under review as compared to 90.3% last year.
Mazagon Dock Q2 FY25 Result Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 51% at Rs 2,757 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,148 crore).
Ebitda up 189% at Rs 511 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 364 crore).
Margin expands to to 18.5% versus 9.7% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.90%).
Net profit up 76% at Rs 585 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 489 crore).
The board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 23.19 per share.
Shares of Mazagon Dock were trading 4.77% higher at Rs 4,219.25 apiece, as compared with a 0.32% rise in the Nifty 50.
(This is a developing story).