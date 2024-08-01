Maruti Suzuki Shares Hit Fresh Record After Analysts Raise Target Price

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. extended their record rally to Thursday after most analysts raised their target price for the stock citing that a better product mix will support growth.

Citi Research selected Maruti Suzuki India as its top pick in the sector and raised the stock's target price to Rs 15,500 from Rs 15,100. The current target price implies an uptick of 15% from Wednesday's closing price.

The brokerage also estimates EBIT by 2-4% for the financial year 2025–27 and earnings estimates by 2-5% for the same period, as cost reduction, a better product mix, and expected lower commodity prices support the company's profitability.

Maruti Suzuki is the least appreciated original equipment maker in the space, according to Bernstein, because its value creation gets less attention, according to Bernstein. The Swift maker will continue to benefit from the increase in the SUV and CNG mix, and there is room for hybrids to create further value.