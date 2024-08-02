Maruti Suzuki Shares Drop As July Sales Decline

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. were down nearly 4% on Friday after the carmaker reported decline in sales during July.

Total sales—including domestic sales, sales to other original equipment manufacturers and exports—fell 4% year-on-year to 1.75 lakh units last month, as against around 1.82 lakh units a year ago.

Domestic sales, which includes sales of cars and the super carry light commercial vehicles, also declined 9.26% YoY to 1.40 lakh units in July. This compares to 1.55 lakh units a year ago. However, sales to other original equipment manufacturers, including Toyota Kirloskar Motor India Pvt., more than doubled to 10,702 units.

Exports increased by 8% year-on-year to 23,985 units.